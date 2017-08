BJP leader Ajay Agrawal today asked the CBI to re-investigate the Bofors case and offered to share documents which he claimed to have collected from Tis Hazari court.(Reuters)

BJP leader Ajay Agrawal today asked the CBI to re-investigate the Bofors case and offered to share documents which he claimed to have collected from Tis Hazari court. Agrawal, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Rae Bareli against Congress president Sonia Gandhi, today submitted a memorandum on the matter to CBI chief Alok Verma. He told the CBI director that if the agency needed permission from the Centre, then it should immediately seek the nod.