BJP launches signature campaign against Trinamool ‘misrule’

BJP launched the signature campaign against Trinamool Congress government on a day when TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched “BJP quit India” movement at a public meeting in Medinipur. (PTI)

BJP on Wednesday launched a month-long signature campaign against the “misrule” of the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal. “We launched a signature campaign against the misrule and politics of appeasement of the Trinamool Congress government in the state. We will continue with this mass signature campaign for the entire month,” state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said. “In Kolkata, we launched it at our rally in front of the State Election Commission. It was also launched in various districts and blocks,” Ghosh told PTI.

Ghosh said that BJP held a rally outside the State Election Commission's office to demand that central forces be deployed during polling of seven municipalities of the state on August 13 to ensure free and fair election. "The TMC has let loose a reign of terror and in this situation, free and fair elections are not possible under state police," he said.