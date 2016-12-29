BJP launches 24-hour fast by state president

The protest, demanding restoration of distribution of subsidised foodgrains and rice through ration shops and to end “increasing incidents of violence” against Dalits, commenced at around 11 am today and will end tomorrow morning. (Facebook)

Attacking CPI(M)-led LDF government for its ‘anti-people’ policies, BJP President Kummanamam Rajasekharan today launched a 24-hour-fast in front of the secretariat here. The protest, demanding restoration of distribution of subsidised foodgrains and rice through ration shops and to end “increasing incidents of violence” against Dalits, commenced at around 11 am today and will end tomorrow morning.

BJP national spokesman and former chairman of National commission for SC/ST Bizay Sonkar Shastri inaugurated the fast.

BJP workers came in a procession to the fast venue.

Women workers also offered ‘Pongala’ (ritualistic offering of porridge made of rice) in front of the Secretairat raising slogans against the government of Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, which they alleged had failed in proper distribution of rice and foodgrains to the poor people.

Former union minister and BJP’s lone MLA in the assembly, O Rajagopal, was among those who spoke.

BJP leaders alleged that atrocities against Dalits have increased during the LDF’s seven-month rule.

BJP has chosen to launch its protest against LDF on a day when the left front is organising a 700km long ‘human chain’ from Thiruvanathapuram to the northern tip of the state, Kasaragod at 5 pm to protest ‘hardships’ faced by people following demonetisation of high value notes.