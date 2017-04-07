BJP keeps an eye on 2019 general elections, Amit Shah directs MPs to prepare for a better show

BJP President Amit Shah. (PTI)

With an eye on general elections to be held in India in 2019 to constitute the seventeenth Lok Sabha, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing to once again blow the trumpet of victory. With the recent conclusion of assembly polls in five states and BJP’s landslide victory in the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand – the party seems to be enjoying its golden period! On that note, BJP president Amit Shah while addressing the BJP Parliamentary party on its foundation day, urged the party workers to get the charts prepared that will direct the winning path, right from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and put up a better show in 2019.

BJP president asked the MPs of the party to take ahead the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘NaMo track record’ of governance to the masses and urged the MPs to obey with a smile. “You have NaMO (Narendra Modi) track record starting from Gujarat before you. Take the NaMO role model of good governance and development to the masses everywhere,” he said. The party will be focusing the states and the Lok Sabha seats in particularly where the party had not performed well in the 2014 elections so as to improve its prospects in 2019.

Founded in 1980, the BJP is currently at the peak of its powers with 281 MPs in the Lok Sabha and over 1,398 MLAs in various state assemblies. And it won 282 seats in the 2014 polls. Shah told the saffron leaders that they should not sit back with satisfaction after getting 272 seats – which was although stands as the majority mark in the Lok Sabha – but aim for more. Shah also said that the governments are run on three-point agenda of good governance, development and welfare of poor.

(With inputs from PTI)