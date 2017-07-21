BJP keen on emerging as an alternative to TRS in Telangana

The TRS may have extended support to NDA on issues like note ban, GST and election of the president and the vice president, but the BJP says it would like to play the role of an effective opposition and emerge as an alternative to the ruling party. (Representative Image: IE)

The TRS may have extended support to NDA on issues like note ban, GST and election of the president and the vice president, but the BJP says it would like to play the role of an effective opposition and emerge as an alternative to the ruling party. The state unit of the party would hold its executive meeting in Warangal from tomorrow to chalk out its future course of action, Telangana BJP president K Laxman said. “We welcome the decision of TRS supporting (NDA on) demonetisation, GST, presidential candidate and vice presidential candidate and it has nothing to do with politics,” Laxman told PTI here.

“As a political party, we are doing our job. The people of Telangana had high hopes from the TRS government. But the government is unable to fulfil the promises made to the common man,” he alleged. “As an opposition party, we are trying to do our best to reach out to the people,” he said. The BJP is keen on emerging as an alternative to the ruling party in Telangana as “people have lost faith in Congress” (the main opposition in the state) due to its “corruption and hereditary politics,” Laxman said. “People are looking forward for ‘Modi type’ of performance in Telangana also,” the BJP leader said.

“A transparent, accountable government in Telangana also that they witnessed not only at Delhi level. In the BJP-ruled states also people witnessed corruption-free governments and transparent governments. People want such type of governance in Telangana also,” he said. The BJP’s central leadership has identified Telangana as one of the states where it can substantially increase its strength. The party chief, Amit Shah, had toured the state in May this year. He is scheduled to visit the state again in September. Laxman said the state unit of the party would hold its executive meeting for two days in Warangal from tomorrow to chalk out its future course of action.

The state executive meeting would be attended by Union ministers Hansraj Ahir, Bandaru Dattatreya, BJP general secretaries Ram Madhav and Muralidhar Rao, in addition to several other leaders. Laxman has already announced an action programme for the next few months to galvanise the party leaders and workers by holding executive meetings of the party’s district and mandal level units, followed by agitations against the TRS government on different issues. “We are in Warangal for two days for the state executive meeting. We will chalk out our future programmes. We will strengthen our organisation.

We will take up agitation programmes on (the issues facing) farmers, unemployed youth,” he said. Aiming to strengthen the party from the grassroot level, the BJP is deploying ‘full-timers’ in every Assembly constituency in Telangana. So far, the full-timers have been deputed in 74 out of the 119 Assembly segments in the state.