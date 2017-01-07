BJP is using tricks to misguide people in Uttar Pradesh: Mayawati

BSP on Tuesday announced that the party will field 97 Muslims along with 113 candidates from upper castes, 106 candidates from backward castes and 87 Dalits. (Source: ANI)

Strengthening up her ante against the Central government and its candidature in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly election, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati today in Lucknow said that BJP is using tricks to misguide the people in Uttar Pradesh and the meeting is called to warn the party about the same. BSP is known as a disciplined party and it will have to fight with the same discipline during the election, she added further.

BJP dwara UP ki janta ko gumrah karne ke liye istemaal kiye ja rahe hathkando se sawdhan karne ke liye ye baithak bulayi: BSP Chief Mayawati pic.twitter.com/RHQTS2dET2 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 7, 2017

As per a report published by The Indian Express, the BSP chief on Tuesday announced that her party will field 97 Muslims (highest ever in the history) along with 113 candidates from upper castes, 106 candidates from backward castes and 87 Dalits in the upcoming Assembly elections. She also emphasised on the fact the fact that BSP is not partial to scheduled castes, but was open to all sections of society. However, Mayawati is still firm that her party will have no electoral alliance or understanding with any other party, and has also said that she will release the names of the candidates once the election dates are announced.

Taking a jibe at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mayawati, in the past, had claimed that the PM had realised that BJP was not going to win the elections, and hence had said that “this election is not about victory or defeat but about responsibility”.

“What responsibility is he talking about? His government has not fulfilled even one-fourth of promises he made in the Lok Sabha elections. He is asking his party workers for responsibility, but he should also think how responsible he himself is,” she said.

Apart from the BJP and Samajwadi Party, BSP is also among the top-runners in the upcoming UP polls. The recent internal spat between Mulayam Singh Yadav and UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has surely given a ray of hope to Mayawati and BSP.