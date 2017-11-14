 BJP holds meet, chalks out strategy for Panchayat polls in Jammu and Kashmir 

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP, an ally in the PDP-led government, today discussed its strategy for the Panchayat elections and decided to mobilise “effective teams” of workers across the state to ensure an emphatic win for the party. (Photo: AP)

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP, an ally in the PDP-led government, today discussed its strategy for the Panchayat elections and decided to mobilise “effective teams” of workers across the state to ensure an emphatic win for the party. The government is yet to announce the date for the panchayat polls but has completed various formalities, including revision of voter list for the smooth conduct of the elections. BJP state president Sat Sharma along with General Secretary (organisation) Ashok Kaul held a meeting of the party here and discussed the strategy for the elections so as to ensure the win of its candidates, a spokesman of the party said. The Panchayat elections were scheduled last year but could not be held due to unrest in the Valley following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani on July 8 2016 which led to violent protests resulting in the killing of over 86 persons.

The government failed to hold the Panchayat elections this year after large scale violence during bypolls in Srinagar Parliamentary constituency on April 8 left eight persons dead and forced cancellation of bypolls to Anantnag parliamentary elections which was scheduled on April 11. Addressing the meeting, the BJP state president said “effective teams” of workers would be a key for an emphatic win to the party. He asked all the party leaders to ensure “the formula of 50 activists per Panch seat level” to broaden the party base in the urban, sub-urban as well as at rural level.

Sharma asked the party leaders to reach every single household of the region to impress upon the local population that the BJP is the only “nationalist party working with the sole aim of serving the society to uplift the status of the last man living in the most difficult terrain of the region”.