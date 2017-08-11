BJP hits out at Hamid Ansari, PM Narendra Modi says now outgoing Vice President is free to follow his core belief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday bid farewell to Ansari in Parliament saying that he would have the joy of being liberated, and the opportunity to work, think and speak according to his core beliefs. (PTI image)

The BJP has strongly criticized outgoing Vice President Hamid Ansari over his remarks on the sense of insecurity among minorities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday bid farewell to Ansari in Parliament saying that he would have the joy of being liberated, and the opportunity to work, think and speak according to his core beliefs, according to Indian Express report. A few days ago, Ansari had expressed concern over “enhanced apprehensions of insecurity amongst segments of our citizen body, particularly Dalits, Muslims and Christians”, the report says. Ansari had said this at the annual convocation of the National Law School of India University in Bengaluru.

Terming Ansari’s as a “career diplomat”, PM Modi said one cannot immediately understand the meaning of a career diplomat’s laughter or handshake. “Only after I became Prime Minister that I understood who is a career diplomat,” PM Modi said.

Ansari, who held the post of Vice President for two consecutive terms, said the Chair is like an umpire in cricket or a referee in a hockey match, witnessing the play and the players, but without becoming a player.

Meanwhile, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayavargiya has lashed out at Ansari, saying his remark was an insult to the country. In a veiled attack, Vice President-elect M Venkaiah Naidu rejected the view that there was a sense of isecurity among minorities. “Some people are saying minorities are insecure. It is a political propaganda. Compared to the entire world, minorities are more safe and secure in India and they get their due,” Naidu said.