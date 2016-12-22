BJP hits back: Modi pure as Ganga, Rahul worried over Agusta probe

Rising to the defence of the PM, the BJP on Wednesday rejected Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi’s allegations that Narendra Modi, as Gujarat CM, received money from Sahara and Birla groups. Describing Modi as “pure like the Ganga” and an “epitome of honesty”, BJP accused Rahul of “diverting attention from the AgustaWestland helicopter scam in which his party leaders and family members have been named”.

Addressing a press conference after Rahul levelled the allegations at a public rally in Gujarat, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said: “The allegations levelled against the Prime Minister are baseless, false, shameful and mala fide and they reflected Rahul Gandhi’s frustration in leading his party to disastrous defeats in state after state.”

“I condemn the irresponsible and shameful allegations of Rahul Gandhi… The public will never believe this. The country could not expect anything else from Rahul Gandhi who had been the second most important person in the Congress, whose whole history stinks with corruption. The saga of the Congress is to promote looters of public money and protect them,” he said.

Referring to scams during the rule of the Congress-led UPA, Prasad said: “The exemplary record of Congress party establishes a new benchmark in the loot of public money in the annals of the world. They did not spare the sky, space, land and under the sea.” He wondered why Rahul never raised his voice against corruption during UPA rule.

“Not a word was spoken by him against the series of stinking corruption charges which had become integral to the Manmohan Singh government in which he was the second most important leader after his mother Sonia Gandhi,” Prasad said.

He said people in the country have realised that Rahul does not think before he speaks. Blaming him for leading his party to “disastrous defeats”, the Minister said people of India do not trust Rahul or his party to lead the country or a state. “Now they do not consider his party as capable enough to lead even municipalities,” he said, referring to the civic elections in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Chandigarh where the BJP registered impressive wins. Prasad said Rahul levelled the charges of corruption to “divert attention” from the inquiry into the AgustaWestland scam.