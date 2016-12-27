BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, says Opposition’s ‘unity balloon’ has burst

“Rahul Gandhi’s is lacking in maturity and gravitas,” he said.(ANI)

Bhartiya Janata Party on Tuesday hit back Rahul Gandhi-led opposition front after it demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resignation in a joint presser. Attacking Rahul, Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said Congress has been biggest patron of corruption and corrupt.He further added that the Congress leader is an incompetent leader and lacks maturity. “Rahul Gandhi is lacking in maturity and gravitas,” he said.

WATCH: BJP hits back at Congress #ModiVsWho pic.twitter.com/AEvao1Wlz5 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) 27 December 2016

On Sahara leaks, the leader further said that Rahul is putting baseless corruption allegations on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Bebuniyad aarop lagana theek nahi hai, Rahul Gandhi jawab dein 2G pe kya kehna hai,coal scam pe kya kehna hai, (Rahul Gandhi should answers what he has to say on 2G scam, coal scam,)” said Prasad.

Earlier, in a joint presser, Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee had attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 notes. Rahul Gandhi said that demonetisation has given the birth to an entirely new market for exchange of black money, and that it has brought no difference to level of corruption in the country. He added that scheme has hit the common man worst. “This is a fearless government, they do not care about anything. 30 Dec is about to come and the situation is the same,” said Rahul Gandhi

Further inputs awaited