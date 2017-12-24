BJP helping big businessmen by sealing small shops, says AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party today accused the BJP government at the Centre of helping big businessmen by destroying the small ones by sealing their shops in various markets in the national capital. (Image: PTI)

The Aam Aadmi Party today accused the BJP government at the Centre of helping big businessmen by destroying the small ones by sealing their shops in various markets in the national capital. The closure of 51 shopping units in Defence Colony and the ongoing sealing drive in other markets clearly show the BJP government at the Centre wants to destroy small businessmen through the MCD, which is ruled by the saffron party, to help big corporates open shopping complexes, the AAP alleged. “First the BJP destroyed their (small businessmen) business through demonetisation, then their back was broken by the GST and now the BJP wants to destroy our markets by sealing the shops of small businessmen so that big businessmen can open their shopping malls,” the party said at a press conference here.

The party claimed that after Defence Colony, the BJP- ruled MCD was planning similar drives in South Extension, Green Park and other big markets in North and East Delhi. Meanwhile, AAP leaders also joined the protests organised by affected shop owners in Defence Colony and condemned the sealing drive. AAP leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj, Alka Lamba and others joined the protest and alleged that the MCD did not give any chance to the shop owners to put forth their views before the drive and that it was against the natural justice.