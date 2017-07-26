BJP hands over to Bihar Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi letter of support to Nitish Kumar

The BJP tonight handed over to Bihar Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi the letter extending support to Nitish Kumar for forming the next government.(Image: IE)

The BJP tonight handed over to Bihar Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi the letter extending support to Nitish Kumar for forming the next government. State BJP chief Nityanand Rai and senior party leader Sushil Kumar Modi drove to Raj Bhavan late this evening and handed over the letter. Modi later told reporters that BJP legislators were meeting at 1, Anne Marg residence of Kumar where lawmakers of the JD(U) were present to discuss their next move. Kumar is hosting a dinner for the legislators of the new coalition. Leaders of the JD(U) and NDA constituents in the state are likely to meet the governor again tonight when Kumar will stake claim to form the government.

Their meeting with the governor might get delayed as Tripathi has gone to IGIMS Hospital for a check-up for some ailment, Raj Bhavan sources said. Modi said BJP would be a part of the new government. When asked if he would return as the deputy chief minister, Modi laughed and said the BJP’s central leadership would decide the issue. JD(U) and NDA allies together have 129 MLAs in the 243- member Bihar Assembly, seven more than the magic figure of 122.