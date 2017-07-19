BJP government is pro poor, not for Adanis and Ambanis, says Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has hit back at opposition parties even as he emphasized that his government was not working for rich businessmen like Adanis or Ambanis. (ANI image)

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has hit back at opposition parties even as he emphasized that his government was not working for rich businessmen like Adanis or Ambanis, according to Indian Express report. Countering the charges levelled by Opposition, Rupani underlined that the ruling BJP dispensation in the state was poor-centric. Friends, our government belongs to the poor, the oppressed, tribals, farmers, Dalits and villagers, Rupani said this while inaugurating the Shramik Annapurna Yojna yesterday. Political situation has been getting heated up as Assembly elections will be held later this year. BJP is banking on Prime Minister Narendra and party president Amit Shah to retain the state.

Shramik Annapurna Yojna is a scheme under which cooked meal will be made available to 25,000 registered construction labourers at Rs 10. “This government does not make programmes for the rich and prosperous. All our programmes have the poor at the centrestage. And till the time the poor are not thought about in this country, progress will not happen,” CM Rupani was quoted as saying by IE.

Underlining that this is not a freebie, CM Rupani sadi that the government’s new scheme which will be provided at 83 locations across 10 cities of the state. The scheme also envisages providing a 1,700-calorie meal once a day to labourers, the report says. “This is not a freebie… This is a programme that cares about labourers because there are many who do not have anybody to cook in their homes, there are many women who have to get up early and cook before going to work… It is the government’s responsibility to see that these labourers get the necessary nutrition,” Rupnai was quoted as saying by IE.