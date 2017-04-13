BJP government is not accepting a single amendment, says Sashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor said Bharatiya Janata Party could be the next victim of Money Bills. (Source: Reuters)

Congress leader has Sashi Tharoor has once again attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party, this time for not accepting amendments even of the technical nature. During an interview with The Indian Express, he said this is his only complaint against the current government. “I must say UPA II did not hesitate when sensible suggestions were made to adopt. Here reflexively, you find a suggestion made by an Opposition MP, often you see BJP people are nodding in agreement, but when the time is for vote, they are told ‘You shout it down’… My only request would be to try and make it more of a cooperative exercise: when an Opposition MP points out something straightforward, the government should be receptive and accept it,” he said.

Talking about the recently concluded Parliament session, Tharoor said it was very productive and Congress, as the opposition party took part in all discussions and raised the important issues. “In many ways, a lot of work was done. Obviously, the figures speak for themselves… It’s time for the government to come with some original and creative legislation. A lot of the bills that have been passed had been pending for a while. Even the Mental Health Bill goes back to the previous government as do many others. We need to see some initiatives from the government,” he added.

However, he continued to maintain a strong view on the incorporation of amendments to 40 Acts in the Finance Bill and pushing them as a money bill. Tharoor said as the speaker has the last word, Congress had no other option but to agree with the decision but that doesn’t mean that it supports the act. “As you know the convention of the House is that the Speaker has the last word. The Speaker had ruled in favour of the government and we have gone along. We have not paralysed the House on that issue. In principle, we do not support this mechanism of pushing them as money bills. It’s very clear that they are doing it only because they don’t have a majority in Rajya Sabha,” he said.