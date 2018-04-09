  3. BJP government installs saffron statue of Baba Saheb Ambedkar in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh

BJP government installs saffron statue of Baba Saheb Ambedkar in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on Monday installed a statue of Babasaheb B.R. Ambedkar in a Budaun village painted saffron, unlike the usual blue.

By: | Published: April 9, 2018 7:33 PM
Baba Saheb Ambedkar,Baba Saheb Ambedkar statue, bjp government,  Budaun village, Yogi Adityanath, Budaun village  The statue of the architect of the Indian Constitution in Dugraiyya village, which was vandalised some time back, was replaced with this new one. (PTI)

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on Monday installed a statue of Babasaheb B.R. Ambedkar in a Budaun village painted saffron, unlike the usual blue. The statue of the architect of the Indian Constitution in Dugraiyya village, which was vandalised some time back, was replaced with this new one. The new statue from Agra was unveiled in the presence of district police officers. In the past, the Lal Bahadur Shastri Bhawan which houses the office of the Chief Minister was painted saffron and later even the Haj Committee office. Saffron is the colour representing the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who himself wears saffron robes, defends the colour fetish and finds nothing wrong with it. “Saffron colour represents purity… can someone deny the existence of the sun which is also saffron… people questioning all these are narrow-minded,” he has said many times in the past.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top