BJP government in Goa says can import beef to avoid shortage; Congress calls it hilarious, ironical

Congress leader Rajiv Shukla has taken a dig at the ruling BJP government in Goa over CM Manohar Parrikar remarks. Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday had said that the BJP-led government has kept open its option of importing the commodity from Karnataka to avoid beef shortages in the state. Reacting to Parrikar’s comments, Rajiv Shukla said, “BJP CM of Goa saying there won’t be shortage of beef in the state. This is hilarious and ironical.”

Earlier, in the day, talking with regard to beef, Parrikar told the Goa assembly, “We have not closed the option to stop getting meat from Belgaum (in Karnataka) to ensure that there is no shortage.” “I can assure you that inspection of beef from the neighbouring state will be done by a proper and authorised medical doctor, and not others,” he said in response to a question by BJP MLA Nilesh Cabral.

Parrikar also said that around 2,000 kg of beef was brought daily at the state’s only legal abattoir, the Goa Meat Complex, at Ponda, around 40 km from Panaji.

“The rest (of the beef demand) is met by Karnataka,” Parrikar said. “The government does not have any intention to restrict bringing animals for slaughter at the Goa Meat Complex from the neighbouring state.”

Beef is commonly consumed in the state’s tourism belt as well as by Goa’s minorities, which account for more than 30 per cent of the state’s population.