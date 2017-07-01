BJP government has tackled corruption and nepotism in Haryana: Manohar Lal Khattar

“Corruption and nepotism prevailed in the state during the regime of previous government, especially for providing government jobs and ensuring benefits of welfare,” Khattar said while presiding over a meeting of 22 newly inducted Chief Minister’s Good Governance Associates (CMGGAs) here.(PTI)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said the BJP government in the state has succeeded in keeping a check on corruption and nepotism which prevailed during the previous regime. “Corruption and nepotism prevailed in the state during the regime of previous government, especially for providing government jobs and ensuring benefits of welfare,” Khattar said while presiding over a meeting of 22 newly inducted Chief Minister’s Good Governance Associates (CMGGAs) here.

The state government had introduced the CMGGA programme last year to assist the government in ensuring speedy and effective implementation of flagship schemes and programme at the grassroot level and get feedback about the same. However, opposition Congress had earlier criticised the decision saying that the appointments of CMGGAs would “demoralise” the administration as these associates will “interfere” in its day-to-day working.

The new CMGGAs would join their respective districts on July 16, an official release said here today. “Our government has ensured transparency in the recruitment process by putting an end to ‘Sifarish System’, but much more needs to be done,” Khattar further said. “Earlier, the teachers had to make frequent visits to the offices to get their transfers and postings done, but the state government has implemented a transparent online teacher’s transfer policy to provide them station of their choice so that they could concentrate more on teaching,” he said.

While congratulating the newly inducted CMGGAs, he said the state government is working to bridge the gap between the people and the government and has, therefore, implemented a number of schemes and programmes. He exhorted them to work in close coordination with the Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, Sub Divisional Magistrates and other senior functionaries in the districts allotted to them and assist the state government in achieving its objective of ensuring the overall development of state and welfare of the people.

The chief minister exhorted them to remain prepared to meet the challenges as they would also have to work in rural areas of the state. Speaking on this occasion, Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Rakesh Gupta said that ease of doing business and citizen service delievery would be among the key focus areas of CMGGAs this year.

He said that efforts were being made to make the services of all departments online within next eight to ten months so that people could get the benefit of various services by sitting at their home. He said that about 350 services of various departments have been identified and a roadmap has been prepared to make the services online. Gupta said the services of ten to eleven departments would be made 100 per cent online by November 1 or December 25, this year.