BJP gains ground in Tripura: Six sacked Trinamool Congress MLAs joins Amit Shah’s party

Six TMC MLAs from Tripura, who were sacked earlier from the party, joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday. (Reuters)

Six TMC MLAs from Tripura, who were sacked earlier from the party, joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday. The six Tripura legislators included Biswa Bandhu Sen, Sudip Roy Barman, Ashish Kr Saha, Pranjit Singh Roy, Diba Chandra Hrangkhawl and Dilip Sarkar, reported ANI. These MLAs were earlier axed by TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for their anti-party activities as they had decided to vote for the NDA Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind.

This development comes after five of the six legislators met BJP president Amit Shah in New Delhi on Saturday. They had confirmed to Shah that they would join his party without any precondition. As per the report by IANS, when the legislators went to meet Shah, they were accompanied by senior Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in his capacity as convenor of BJP’s North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA). After the meeting, Sarma told media in New Delhi, “These six ex-TMC MLAs will join the BJP in Agartala on Monday in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, party General Secretary Ram Madhavji and others.”

Prior to this, these six MLAs had quit the Congress and joined TMC last year. The then leader of Opposition in Assembly Sudip Roy Barman and five other MLAs had quit the Congress in protest against the party’s electoral understanding with the CPI(M)-led Left Front in the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Ahead of the assembly polls scheduled in the first half of 2018, the formal joining of the MLA is considered as a bonus for BJP.