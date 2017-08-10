“BJP Gaddi Chhodo,” Ahmed Patel coins new slogan against ruling party

The way Gandhi Ji had coined the slogan – Britishers leave India, we have also given a slogan – BJP leave the chair, Ahmed Patel said.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Thursday coined a new slogan against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. “Jaise Gandhi ji ne naara diya tha ki angrezon Bharat chhodo, hum bhi kehte hain BJP gaddee chhodo, (The way Gandhi Ji had coined the slogan – Britishers leave India, we have also given a slogan – BJP leave the chair)” Ahmed Patel said. Patel’s statement comes in the backdrop of a controversial election to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat. “This win has filled new energy in Congress, I am sure we will win Gujarat also. BJP made it a prestige issue, it is their loss,” Ahmed Patel was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Congress lawmaker had earlier said that his victory has come as a boost to the party workers and set an aim of 125 seats in the Gujarat Assembly polls due later this year. Patel, the political secretary to party president Sonia Gandhi, admitted that the election was the “toughest” he ever faced. He added that the election has skyrocketed the morale of Congress workers. “With this victory, we will have to set a target of winning more than 125 seats in the coming elections. Our next target is to win the 2017 elections,” Patel said.

