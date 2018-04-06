BJP Foundation Day Live Updates: Over 3 lakh to converge in Mumbai for mega conclave, PM Modi, Amit Shah to address workers

BJP Foundation Day Live Updates: Party President Amit Shah will be present in Mumbai where he will address the rally.

BJP Foundation Day Live Updates: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is commemorating its 38th Foundation Day today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with BJP workers of five Lok Sabha seats and with the presidents of the party’s 734 district units through video conference via his NaMo App to mark the occasion. Apart from this, BJP is holding a mega rally in Mumbai today to showcase party’s strength ahead of crucial Assembly polls and the 2019 Lok Sabha Election. Over lakhs of supporters are expected to join the rally today. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that the objective is to display the vastness of the party. Party President Amit Shah will be present in Mumbai where he will address the rally.

