BJP farmer wing try to gherao Punjab CM Amarinder Singh house, stopped

Activists of BJP’s Kisan Morcha today tried to gherao the Punjab Chief Minister’s residence here over his government’s “failure” to implement the farm debt waiver, but were stopped by police. The protesters were heading towards the CM’s residence when police used water cannons to stop them. They were protesting against Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for “failing to keep his pre-poll promise of a full loan waiver”. Farmers from across the state joined the protest march which was led by Punjab BJP vice president Harjit Singh Grewal, state BJP secretary Vineet Joshi, state BJP Kisan Morcha president and ex-MLA Sukhpal Singh Nannu, and state BJP Kisan Morcha general secretaries- Kuldeep Bhangewala and Gurvinder Bhagta. Nannu alleged the chief minister had failed to fulfil his commitment by not announcing a full loan waiver in his first cabinet meeting. “The chief minister retracted from his word and announced a partial loan waiver in the Vidhan Sabha recently,” he said while addressing the protesters here.

Finance Minister Mapreet Singh Badal allocated a meagre Rs 1,500 crore in the state budget, but the government has not given anything in writing to the banks, he said. “Till the government gives it in writing to the banks, the loans will not get waived. Now the Banks have started sending notices to the defaulting farmers and are even putting up their photographs on their notice boards,” he said. Meanwhile Grewal and Joshi said, “Over 162 farmers have committed suicide during Captain’s 135 days of rule. What is more disturbing is that after the CM made the announcement of partial loan waiver in the Assembly instead of full loan waiver, as promised by him during elections…”

“Citing the ‘poor financial condition’ of the state, Amarinder had shown helplessness in giving complete farm loan waiver, but what about such promises where huge finances are not involved,” Grewal said. He had promised a compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre in case of natural calamities, Rs 10 lakh compensation and a job to a family member of the farmer who commits suicide, creation of a price stabilisation fund and providing health and life insurance of Rs five lakh for farmers, but none of them have been fulfilled till now, Grewal alleged.