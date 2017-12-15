BJP emerges single largest party in municipal council polls, Shiv Sena scores big in Thane zilla parishad

In a big win for BJP, the party has won 49 seats out of 123 seats and emerged as the single largest party. It is followed by Congress (25), NCP (6), Shiv Sena (5) and others which include regional parties and independents. (IE image)

In a big win for BJP, the party has won 49 seats out of 123 seats and emerged as the single largest party. It is followed by Congress (25), NCP (6), Shiv Sena (5) and others which include regional parties and independents. On the other hand, Shiv Sena emerged as the single largest party after 26 seats out of 53 in the Thane zilla parishad. However, it fell one seat short of a simple majority. Apart from this, Shiv Sena also emerged as the single largest party in five panchayat samiti polls held in Thane district, winning 47 seats out of 106. Voting for the Thane zilla parishad, five panchayat samitis and ten municipal councils took place on Wednesday. Around 65 per cent voting was recorded.

Thane zilla parishad results: Out of the 53 seats, voting took place for 52 seats as election to one seat was unopposed. The Sena won 26 seats while the BJP won 14 seats. The NCP won ten seats while the Congress and an independent candidate won one each. Officials from the State Election Commission (SEC) said the result of one seat was kept on hold owing to re-polling at one centre as ordered by the district collector.

In the five panchayat samitis in Thane, the Sena won 47 seats out of 106 and the BJP won 37 seats. While the NCP won 16 seats, the Congress won only two seats. The five panchayat samitis include Shahapur, Murbad, Kalyan, Bhiwandi and Ambernath, all on the outskirts of Mumbai.

Meanwhile, in the results declared of seven municipal council polls, the BJP won 49 seats out of 123 seats and emerged as the single largest party. It is followed by Congress (25), NCP (6), Shiv Sena (5) and others which include regional parties and independents. The seven municipal councils include Hupri in Kolhapur, Kinwat in Nanded, Chikhaldara in Amravati, Pandharkawada in Yavatmal, Shindkheda in Dhule, Fulambri in Aurangabad and Salekasa in Gondia. “We have won five posts of the municipal council presidents and also emerged as the single largest party. This results have given befitting replies to opposition which is spreading lies against the state government,” BJP state president Raosaheb Danve said.

Meanwhile, the BJP has improved its tally in the Shiv Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) by one more seat after the party candidate Pratibha Girkar won a civic bypoll. The BJP’s strength in the country’s richest municipal corporation, which has 227 members, has now gone up to 83 seats against the Sena’s 85. Though six members of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had defected to the Sena in October this year, the Konkan Divisional Commissioner is yet to officially recognise the same.

Pratibha Girkar defeated Neelam Madale of Congress in the byelection held in ward no 21 in suburban Kandivli, results for which were announced on Thursday. She is the daughter-in-law of BJP corporator from the same ward Shailaja Girkar whose death in September this year necessitated the bypoll. She defeated Madale by a margin of 7,607 votes. The final tally of votes polled by Pratibha Girkar and Madale stood at 9,591 votes and 1,984 votes, respectively. Shiv Sena had backed the BJP candidate in the bypoll. A total of 229 voters exercised NOTA (None Of The Above) option in the byelection.