BJP does a copy paste job on Twitter, boasts about South Delhi LED lights with photo of Canadian street

That is a very nice step in public welfare and should be appreciated; if only the picture posted was an example of the SDMC’s splendid work and not from some street in Canada’s Shelburne district.

The Bhartiya Janata Party’s Delhi Twitter account on Thursday tweeted a picture of street lights of somewhere in South Delhi stating that the SDMC had replaced more than 2 lakh street lights with LED lights, which according to the tweet would save approximately Rs 425 Cr for the corporation in the next seven years. The tweet also states that the SDMC had replaced 2 lakh sodium street lights and installed additional 75000 LED lights. It further says that such an action by the SDMC would save 6 crore units of electricity every year and has managed to decrease carbon emission by 44000 MT. That is a very nice step in public welfare and should be appreciated; if only the picture posted was an example of the SDMC’s splendid work and not from some street in Canada’s Shelburne district.

South Delhi Municipal Corporation replaced more than 2 Lakhs street lights with LED lights, this will save approx. 425 Cr for SDMC in 7 Yrs. pic.twitter.com/q91TXQAnXn — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) April 4, 2017



If you visit the website of the district of Shelburne and search for ‘Street Lights’, you would find links to the article, or a helpline it seems. The helpline states that if any citizen needed to report a damaged or burned out streetlight, they could call a number and speak to the NS Power Customer Representative. This is not the first time that BJP has committed such blunders on social media, Following Independence Day 2016 celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted a picture of a group of people sitting in the Nagla Phatela village watching the PM’s speech on TV. The PM had tweeted the picture with the caption saying, “People of Nagla Phatela watching the Independence Day celebrations for the first time. More power to them. :)”.

Picture In BJP Delhi’s tweet VS Picture from District of Shelburne, Canada:

In fact Power Minister, Piyush Goyal had had also retweeted the PM claiming that it was a picture of a newly electrified village. However, a report by DailyO says that when media persons went to the village, they found that 450 of the 600 houses in the village did not have any form of electricity, while the rest of them used illegal connections. The Gram Pradhan also told the reporters that no programmes had been organised in the village, even stating that the picture tweeted by the Prime Minister was not of that village. PM Narendra Modi had later deleted the concerned tweet.