BJP district functionary from Coimbatore found dead, hanging from the ceiling with hands tied

Tirupur North District Vice President S Marimuthu was allegedly murdered in a cowshed on Friday. Marimuthu, a BJP district functionary had gone to the cowshed early morning and did not return. When his family went to check on his whereabouts, they found him hanging from the ceiling of the cowshed with his hands tied behind his back. The police said that the body of the 52 year old bore many injury marks, said police. It is possible that Marimuthu was assaulted first, strangled to death and hanged from the ceiling of the shed, with hands tied behind his back, said police. Police are investigating.