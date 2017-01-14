  3. BJP distances itself from Anil Vij’s remark on Mahatma Gandhi; says party does not endorse it

BJP strongly condemns statement of Anil Vij. Its his personal remark and not party's stand, said BJP leader Shrikant Sharma.

Anil Vij, Anil Vij's statement on Mahatma Gandhi, Narendra Modi, BJP, Shrikant Sharma, Manohar Lal Khattar, Congress, Modi on Charkha Bharatiya Janata Party has immediately rufted Anil Vij’s statement on Mahatma Gandhi calling it to be a personal remark and not party’s stand. (Source: ANI)

Soon after the Bharatiya Janata Party leader Anil Vij made a controversial statement that it was a good idea to replace Mahatma Gandhi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the later had a bigger brand image, the BJP has immediately rufted Vij’s statement calling it to be a personal remark and not party’s stand. Countering Vij’s statement, another BJP leader Shrikant Sharma to ANI, “BJP strongly condemns statement of Anil Vij. Its his personal remark and not party’s stand. Mahatma Gandhi is our icon.” Even Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that “it is his personal opinion and has nothing to do with the party.”

However, hours later, Vij has now withdrawn his statement saying that it was his personal opinion and was not intended to hurt anyone’s sentiment. “The comment I made on Mahatma Gandhi is my personal opinion, to avoid hurting anyone’s sentiments I take it back,” ANI quoted the Haryana Minister saying.

Earlier today, Anil Vij who is a senior BJP leader and a cabinet minister from Harayana made a controversial statement in connection with the ongoing controversy over the photo of the PM replacing that of Mahatma Gandhi in the 2017 wall calendar and table diary published by the Khadi Village Industries Commission (KVIC). The cover photo on the calendar and the diary reflected PM Modi weaving khadi on a large ‘charkha’ in the same pose as Gandhiji.

“It’s good that Modi’s photo replaced that of Gandhi’s in the calendar. Modi is a better brand name,” Vij was quoted saying by news agency ANI. He further shocked with his statement and said “Jab se Khadi ke saath Gandhi ka naam juda hai, khadi uth hi nahi saki. Khadi doob gayi (From the time Gandhi’s name has been associated with Khadi, the industry has never been able to stand up. Khadi has drowned).”

Taking a dig at the central government, Congress leader, RS Surjewala told ANI, “One can only expect such kind of objectionable and nonsensical statements from BJP’s leaders and ministers.”

The controversial Haryana minister, who head the department of health, sports and youth affairs in the BJP government, even went on to say that value of rupee has come down from the time Gandhi’s photo started appearing on currency notes.

