BJP demands setting up of fast track court in Deputy Superintendent Ayub Pandith lynching case

The BJP today demanded the setting up of a special fast-track court to punish the those involved in the brutal lynching of a police officer in Srinagar. Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Sat Sharma expressed shock over the killing of Deputy Superintendent Ayub Pandith, who was stripped and stoned to death outside the Jamia Masjid in the downtown area of the city. “We demand setting up of fast-track special court to punish the culprits involved in the heinous crime against humanity and murder of the DSP,” he said. The BJP state President also conveyed condolences to the bereaved family. He said the morale of militants is at a low and Pakistan-sponsored separatists have always resorted to inhumane acts to thwart the work of security agencies. He said the state government should take cognisance of matter in a serious way so that nobody dares to commit such acts against security forces.

“When the tourist season is at the peak in the valley and the holy Amarnath Yatra is going to start soon, a handful of people are indulging in such acts to convey the outside world that Kashmir is not a place to visit,” the leader said.

He appealed to the people to not get misled and instead work in unison to identify and expose elements which are responsible for creating hurdles in peace and causing the loss of life and property.