BJP demands sacking of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s sons from Nitish Kumar cabinet

Charges of serious financial irregularities have been levelled against Lalu Prasad’s two sons, deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and minister Tej Pratap Yadav.(PTI)

The BJP today demanded that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sack Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav from his ministry for their alleged involvement in financial irregularities. “Charges of serious financial irregularities have been levelled against Lalu Prasad’s two sons, deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and minister Tej Pratap Yadav. The two have allegedly got benami properties worth Rs 750 crore registered in their names in Patna,” senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi told reporters here.

“The Chief Minister should sack the two ministers,” he said. Sushil Modi has already demanded a probe into the purchase of soil worth Rs 90 lakh by Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park, Patna from a firm controlled by Lalu Prasad’s family.

He had alleged that during his tenure as Railway Minister, Lalu Prasad had sold off two hotels in Puri and Ranchi controlled by the Railways, to a hospitality chain owned by one Harsh Kochar in 2005.

You may also like to watch:

Kochar in turn got two acres of land registered in the name of Delight Marketing Company Private Limited, in which Lalu Prasad’s wife Rabri Devi and his two sons Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Prasad Yadav were directors.

“There was a direct conflict of interest in the purchase of soil as it was initiated by the department of forest and environment bypassing tendering process and Tej Pratap Yadav was the minister of the department,” Sushil Modi alleged.

“The issue is not confined to only Rs 90 lakh. It has exposed financial irregularities worth Rs 750 crore committed by Lalu Prasad’s family including his two minister sons,” the BJP leader alleged.

Delight Marketing Company Private Limited, in which RJD MP and former union corporate affairs minister Prem Chand Gupta and his family had 70 per cent stake, was rechristened as LARA Projects Private Limited and Rabri Devi, Tejashwi and Tej Pratap were made directors, he alleged.

Sushil Modi said it was now clear why Lalu Prasad objected to the Centre’s demonetisation move and accused the former Bihar chief minister of getting properties transferred in the name of his family members to protect them from being declared as ‘benami’.