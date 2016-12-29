BJP demands NIA probe into functioning of Islamic outfit  

BJP State President Kummanom Rajasekharan made the request in a memorandum to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who was here to attend the 27th meeting of Southern Zonal Council. (Image Source: NIA site)

Kerala BJP today asked the Centre to order a NIA probe into the functioning of Sathya Sarani, an Islamic centre in Malappuram, to unearth its alleged anti-national activities.

BJP State President Kummanom Rajasekharan made the request in a memorandum to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who was here to attend the 27th meeting of Southern Zonal Council.

“A probe by NIA should be ordered to unearth the anti- national activities of the organisation,” he said.

You may also like to watch

He pointed out that Sathya Sarani was controlled by Popular Front of India, which the saffron party charged was the new form of banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

He alleged that nearly 500 persons from Hindu and Christian religions were converted into Islam by Sarani and many of them had joined terror outfit IS in Syria.

BJP also requested Singh to order a CBI probe into the murder of T P Chandrasekharan, who formed a party RMP after quitting CPI(M) in the Communist stronghold Kannur district.

The BJP leader alleged that top CPI-M leaders were behind the killing of Chandrasekharan, who was hacked to death by a gang in 2012.