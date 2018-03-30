BJP delegation to visit riot-hit Raniganj area in West Bengal, will submit report to Amit Shah

A BJP delegation will visit riot-hit Raniganj area in West Bengal this week and submit their report to party president Amit Shah, a senior state BJP official said.

The delegation will visit riot-hit areas of Raniganj and talk to victims. They will submit their report on the ground reality to Shah, state BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu said. The four-member BJP delegation will be led by senior leader and national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain. BJP MP Rupa Ganguly, O P Mathur, V D Ram will be its other members, he said. "The date of the visit is not yet fixed.

The delegation will visit Raniganj either tomorrow or the day after tomorrow,” he said. Asked if the BJP MPs are not allowed to visit the areas on security reasons as prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC has been clamped in Asansol-Ranigunj area, Basu said, “We don’t want to go to those areas but they (police) should at least allow two of our MPs to visit the camps and talk to the victims.”

Union Minister Babul Supriyo and West Bengal BJP Mahila Morcha president Locket Chatterjee were yesterday stopped by police from entering the Asansol-Raniganj area, which has been on the boil since Sunday over clashes following a Ram Navami rally. Reacting to the proposed visit, TMC leader and Mayor of Asansol Municipal Corporation Jitendra Tiwari said BJP wants to visit the area to incite violence as it wants to divide the people on religious lines.