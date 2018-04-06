BJP Dalit MP complains to PM Modi against Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath; here’s what he said

A BJP Dalit MP has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, complaining against Uttar Pradesh party leaders and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who, he said, “scolded” him. (IE)

A BJP Dalit MP has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, complaining against Uttar Pradesh party leaders and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who, he said, “scolded” him. Chhotelal (45), who represents Robertsganj in Lok Sabha, expressed his anguish after his brother was voted out as the head of a block and claimed that it happened with the collusion of a BJP leader after the opposition BSP brought a no-confidence proposal against him. His “sin” was that he had helped his brother get elected from an unreserved seat, according to his letter to Modi. To “save my honour”, he met state BJP president Mahendra Nath Pandey and general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal among others but in vain. He met the chief minister twice but was scolded and forced to leave, Chhotelal said. Naming a rival, the Dalit MP alleged that he was threatened and abused in the name of his caste and asked Modi to “restore” his honour.