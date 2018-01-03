BJP crisis in Gujarat: After Nitin Patel, MoS Parshottam Solanki voices discontent

Parshottam Solanki expresses displeasure over Gujarat portfolio allotment

After Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel created a stir over the allocation of portfolios, five-term MLA Parshottam Solanki on Tuesday expressed his displeasure on the same issue. Solanki, a Koli community veteran, asked Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to give him “better”, “more than one” and a Cabinet status after winning five terms in a row. Solanki, who is currently holding the Ministry of State for Fisheries, told reporters at the Sachivalaya in Gandhinagar that he is just asking for his ‘respectable due’. He said, “I am not asking for anything, it is my community that is asserting and feels that I, since I am the only one in the government, be given a respectable due. The Chief Minister himself keeps 12 portfolios, some first-time ministers have three to four good portfolios, but I have only one and that too a negligible one.”

Solanki has been elected from the Bhavnagar Rural Assembly seat for the fifth time in a row. In a veiled threat to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Parshottam Solanki said that his Koli community would “demonstrate this during the 2019 Lok Sabha election whom they support and who they won’t”. On being asked about what happens if his “feelings” are not honoured, Solanki replied, “The Koli community will decide that.” He further said the inadequate representation of the community in the council of ministers had hurt its sentiments. “Today, I had come to meet the chief minister and expressed my feelings. But, nearly 100 people were present to meet him. So, I could not talk to him much. And he also told me that he will call and meet me in the next 4 to 5 days,” he added, as per a report by The Indian Express.

Earlier, Deputy CM Nitin Patel had stayed away from taking charge of his office in the new government while expressing his resentment over the portfolios allotted to him. He alleged that the portfolios allotted to him were not “befitting to the stature of the Deputy CM”. Later, he was given the Finance portfolio.