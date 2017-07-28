BJP CPIM clash in Kerala: workers vandalise houses, damage vehicles

This is not the first time such an incident has been reported. (Representational Image/PTI)

BJP CPM clash in Kerala: Some violent incidents have been reported between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers last night in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. BJP’s state committee office was vandalised and houses of CPI(M) state Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and several BJP & CPI(M) councilors were attacked, according to ANI. Vehicles were also damaged in the apparent attack. This is not the first time such an incident has been reported. In January this year, three BJP workers were hacked to death. In May, after the assembly election results came out, a worker each from both parties was found dead, the Indian Express had reported earlier.

BJP president Amit Shah had then tweeted, “…We are concerned about the safety of our karyakartas and assure them our full support in their fight against an undemocratic Left regime. I have ordered constitution of a central committee which will visit and investigate this violence.” CPI(M) general secretary Prakash Karat had countered by saying that BJP workers had attacked his party workers and were playing the victim card.

Clash between CPM & BJP workers caught on camera. It shows people in 2-3 bikes pelting stones & vandalising 6 vehicles;one policeman injured pic.twitter.com/Myi4DEyq62 — News18 (@CNNnews18) July 28, 2017

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad in a press conference had said, “CPI(M) needs to recognise one thing very clearly: the BJP is ruling over the country and is ruling in 14 states… The BJP has very powerful electoral support in Kerala and we view this reckless attack on our cadre very, very seriously…We will expect the new government and the party to give a serious thought to it. Otherwise, we will fight on the street, in Parliament and the entire country,” according to the report. Last year, Kannur experienced a slew of political killings among the CPI(M) and RSS. About six such murders took place in 2016 apart from looting and ransacking of homes, according to IE.