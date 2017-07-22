During BJP chief Amit Shah event, MP Sanwar Lal Jat falls unconscious, rushed to hospital

Sanwar Lal Jat on Sunday fell unconscious during a programme where party president Amit Shah was a participant

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sanwar Lal Jat on Sunday fell unconscious during a programme where party president Amit Shah was a participant, ANI reported. The incident occurred on day 2 of Shah’s 3-day Rajasthan tour which started with meeting seers earlier this morning. The BJP chief spoke on the issues of Ram temple and cow protection during his interaction with the seers. Shah was accompanied by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and state BJP chief Ashok Parnami among others for the meeting. In what surprised many, the BJP held a closed-door meeting with the seers. “He (Shah) spoke on Indian culture, which has received a setback over the last few years. His address was mainly focused on how we can keep it intact,” Mahant Gopal Das Maharaj of the Kale Hanuman temple here told reporters after the meeting.

Gopal Das further said that Amit Shah also spoke on Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh and gau-raksha (cow protection). Shah then left for BJP office in Jaipur to interact with party MPs and MLAs from Rajasthan, state BJP office-bearers and heads of various party wings separately.