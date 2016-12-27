BJP counters Mayawati’s allegations, questions BSP over the use of ‘Dalit caste card’

Ravi Shankar Prasad questioned the BSP supremo over her continuous defense on the note-ban issue. (ANI)

Following fresh charges brought by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, over the newly implemented demonetisation policy, BJP, today, countered Mayawati’s allegations in a point by point rebuttal. Addressing the media, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad, questioned the BSP supremo over her continuous defense on the note-ban issue.

Over Mayawati’s claim alleging the central government of making efforts to tarnish the image of BSP, ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and terming the BJP government as anti-dalit, Ravi Shankar Prasad questioned the BSP leader for using the Dalit caste card.

Earlier yeaterday, the BSP came into controversies as the Enforcement Directorate detected cash deposit of an amount totalling Rs 104 crore in an account belonging to the party. At a hurriedly convened press conference, today, former Uttar Pradesh Mayawati said, “All deposits are as per norms and party rules and the money was collected before note ban. Should we have thrown it?”

Terming the issue as an effort to tarnish BSP’s image ahead of UP Assembly elections just few months away, Mayawati said the “anti-Dalit” BJP managed a section of the media.

“After I exposed the conspiracy of BJP in forcing an alliance between SP and Congress yesterday, BJP was taken aback and out of sheer frustration it indulged in such a petty act against BSP and family members of the party chief,” she said.

On the deposits, she said, “We have account of every rupee deposited in bank…this money has been collected through membership fee all over the country and brought for deposit by converting it into big denomination notes as it is easy to carry from remote areas.”

However, speaking for BJP, Ravi Shankar Prasad, citing that the BSP supremo hasn’t denied of the deposits, questioned whether the amounts deposited were donation or conversion of black cash.