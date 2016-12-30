BJP counters Mamata Banerjee’s charge, says BHIM app nothing to do with lottery

BHIM app is for digital payments and has nothing to do with lottery, says Piyush Goyal. (ANI)

Hours after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that a lottery app was named by the Centre, which was an insult to backward classes, Union Minister Akhilesh Yadav has hit back, saying that the BHIM app is for digital payments and has nothing to do with lottery.

Stressing that the app will strenthen digital payments in country, he added that the state chief minister was so much engrossed with lotteries, chit fund and prizes that she couldn’t think beyond lotteries.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched ‘BHIM’ or ‘Bharat Interface for Money’ app to ease digital payments for citizens. The Aadhar-based app, would allow people to transact even with their fingerprints when it becomes fully functional, he said.

Smartly named after Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the app comes with a huge political message, the BJP would try to bank on in the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

After the demonetisaion announcement on November 8, Narendra Modi has been continuously being criticised by the Opposition and several other sections of society. Some political leaders even dubbed demonetisation as an “anti-Dalit,” “anti-Muslim” and “anti-Poor” move.

“In two weeks,w we ill make one more accomplishment. Its security is being worked on. It will empower BHIM and you will only require your thumb impressions to pay,” PM Modi said after launching the app today.