BJP councillors, civic body leaders protest outside CM Arvind Kejriwal’s house

The leaders of BJP-ruled municipal corporations in the city were detained today after they protested outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence seeking release of MCD funds by the AAP government.

The BJP councillors, including mayors, leaders and office-bearers of standing committees of the South, North and East Delhi Municipal Corporations were later released.

The protesters demanded that the AAP government release municipal funds as per 4th Delhi Finance Commission (DFC) recommendations, which are yet to be implemented by it. They also demanded for the release of dues of 3rd DFC totalling Rs 2,380 crore.

Mayors Shyam Sharma (South), Satya Sharma (East), senior leaders Subhash Arya, Ashish Sood, Jitu Chaudhary, Harsh Malhotra, Shailender Monty, Parvesh Wahi, and others were among those present.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari slammed the Delhi Chief Minister for “not meeting the councillors who sought his appointment to discuss the financial crises faced by civic bodies and the problems faced by them in providing sanitation and primary health services to people.

“It is strange that the Delhi High Court and NGT stand concerned for citizens of Delhi but the Chief Minister is busy expanding his political base with people’s money,” he said.

Among the three municipal corporations in Delhi, the North and East corporations have alleged that they have been hit by financial trouble due to “non release” of due funds by the Delhi government. The government, however, has claimed that it has released “maximum funds” to the civic bodies in past five years.

East Delhi is struggling to deal with huge pile up of garbage with a section of East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) sanitation workers on strike for regular payment of salaries and arrears by the municipal corporation.