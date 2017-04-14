BJP, Congress workers fight to garland B R Ambedkar’s statue in Vadodara, dalit man injured

The police are known to have admitted him to the city’s SSG hospital for the treatment of his injuries. (ANI)

A scuffle between BJP and Congress workers took place while trying to garland the statue of Baba Saheb Ambedkar in Vadodara. According to the DNA, the fight had broken out after a heated argument between workers if both the parties. According to reports, one of the Congress activists, who also happened to be a Dalit was injured on the birth anniversary celebration of Dr B R Ambedkar. The situation started Mitesh Parmar, one of the members of the Dalit community and a Congress worker said that he had the right to garland the statue of Baba Saheb Ambedkar since he was a Dalit, whereas the programme had been scheduled so that the city mayor Bharat Dangar would garland the statue. Naturally, BJP workers attempted to stop him saying that the Mayor had to garland the statue first as per protocol, which broke into arguments between workers of both parties.

Meanwhile, the police are known to have arrested Parmar and taken him to the police station, where had reported about chest pains and other sustained injuries. The police are known to have admitted him to the city’s SSG hospital for the treatment of his injuries. Parmar also lodged a complaint with the Gotri Police saying that he had been heavily beaten up BJP workers in the presence of Mayor Dangar, MP Ranjamben Bhatt and other corporators.

Parmar has demanded that strict actions should be taken against the people involved in the incident. Meanwhile, Vadodara Congress President Prashant Patel and leader of the opposition in the Vadodara Municipal Corporation Chandrakant Bhatthu are known to have rushed to the spot after the news had reached them. Both the leaders are reported to have started a protest stating that their party worker, Parmar had been wrongfully detained by the police, asking for his immediate release. Meanwhile, Mayor Dangar, BJP MP Bhatt and other party leaders from the city garlanded the statue of Ambedkar and paid rich tributes to him. The local BJP leaders refused to comment on the incident.