BJP chief Amit Shah vows to free Karnataka from Congress

BJP National President Amit Shah being presented a memento by Nirmalananda Swamiji at the Adichunchungiri Mutt in Mandya district near Bengaluru on Sunday. (PTI)

BJP President Amit Shah on Sunday vowed to free Karnataka from the Congress’ “corruption”. “We have to free Karnataka from the Congress for ever as its government in the state is the most corrupt in the country. We have to ensure that the Congress does not return to power again,” he told party leaders here on the second day of his three-day visit to the state. Addressing the state political affairs committee members, Shah said he would camp in the city from October onwards to tour and address public rallies across the state for bringing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) back to power. “Though the BJP could not retain power in 2013 after forming its first government in the state in 2008 for various reasons, the conditions are favourable this time to not only win a majority, but also form the next government,” he said.

Appealing to state BJP leaders to work unitedly to achieve the ‘Mission 150 seats’ target in the next assembly polls, due in April-May 2018, Shah said indiscipline, infighting and dissidence would not be tolerated at any cost. Citing initial surveys conducted by the party and others separately, he claimed that the people have made up their mind to give the BJP another chance owing to the failure of the Congress government in delivering its promises. “It’s heartening to know that the majority of the people across the state are happy with the performance of the Modi government over the last three years and hope to benefit from the party equally if voted to power,” he said.

Accusing the Congress of polarising the people on caste and religious lines by promising a particular community separate recognition and job quota, Shah said the ruling party had no development agenda, but was instead “indulging in caste politics, language politics by accusing the Centre of imposing Hindi in the state and denying river water share and seeking a separate flag for the state”.

Later in the day, Shah visited the Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Mutt at Nelamangala in Mandya district and released “The Story of a Guru”, a biography of its seer Balagangadharanatha Swami, authored by Sudhamahi Regunathan, former vice-chancellor of the Jain Vishva Bharati University in Rajasthan. He also called on Art of Living Founder Ravi Shankar and interacted with people who gathered for the occasion.