BJP chief Amit Shah learning Bengali, Tamil; see why and what is on his agenda

“If you talk to a man in a language he understands, that goes to his head. If you talk to him in his language, that goes to his heart,” this was once said by Nelson Mandela, former President of South Africa who was a follower of Mahatma Gandhi’s peaceful protest theory. Today, apparently following the words of Mandela, BJP president Amit Shah seems to be looking to capture the hearts of Bengalis and Tamilians as he has reportedly started learning both these languages. “He is learning Bengali and Tamil to directly reach out to people of the two states, with the aim to form governments there,” Times of India quoted a source as saying.

Shah has also hired language experts to learn these languages formally, according to the ToI report. It is believed that in a span of one year, the BJP president has learnt enough Bengali and Tamil to engage himself in conversations. Shah is still continuing with the learning classes to be fluent in these languages, the report said.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah took to the microblogging site Twitter today and congratulated Justice Dalveer Bhandari for being re-elected to the International Court of Justice. “Congratulations to Justice Dalveer Bhandari for being re-elected to the International Court of Justice. This victory reflects the diplomatic success of the Government of India, led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, ” Shah wrote.

“With every step and effort of the Modi Government, we see the reflection of a strong and decisive leadership. I applaud Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi and External Affairs Minister Smt. @SushmaSwaraj for this huge diplomatic win,” he wrote in another tweet.

The Gujarat elections which will take place on December 9 and 14, is seen as a high-octane electoral tussle between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition Congress. The outcome of the election may impact the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The election commission has announced that votes will be counted on December 18.

The two main contenders for power, however, have already launched high decibel campaigns, with both Modi and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi addressing several rallies in the state. The political rivals have also launched aggressive social media and ad campaigns targeting each other.