BJP chief Amit Shah launches signature campaign for demonetisation

BJP president Amit Shah.

(Image: PTI)

BJP chief Amit Shah today launched a signature campaign here to mark the “anti-black money day”, being observed by the BJP on one year of note ban, and said he supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment for a “new India, free from corruption and black money”. Shah began his day by visiting the Somnath temple where he offered prayers. The BJP president is in Gujarat since last Saturday, and is meeting party workers from different districts ahead of the state Assembly elections next month. “On anti-black money day joined the nationwide signature campaign supporting PM Narendra Modi’s commitment for a New India, free from corruption and black money,” Shah tweeted. BJP’s city unit president Shashikant Bhimani said, “Shah launched the signature campaign to mark November 8 as anti- black money day by signing on a big board kept in Moti Baugh Chowk area of the city.”

Shah was accompanied by Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya and others. The BJP chief later interacted with party workers of Junagadh and guided them on how to go about electioneering and campaigning for the December polls. Bhimani said people came out in large numbers to put their signatures to support the note ban. State BJP spokesperson Harshad Patel said the signature campaign was launched across the state in support of demonetisation.