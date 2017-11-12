BJP chief Amit Shah condemns killing of RSS man in Kerala, seeks explanation from CM Pinarayi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah condemned the killing of a young RSS Swayamsevak K Anand in Kerala. (Source: PTI/ANI)

Top News Fake notes seized in Malda district, 1 held

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah condemned the killing of a young RSS Swayamsevak K Anand in Kerala. Shah posted a tweet on Sunday evening in which he lashed out at the CPM workers and sought an explanation from Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. “I condemn the brutal killing of a young RSS Swayamsevak K Anand in Guruvayur, Kerala. The continuous violence by CPM workers & the protection to such political killings is now before the nation. CM Pinarayi must explain what his govt is doing to curb criminal elements in his rank,” the BJP president posted.

An RSS worker was hacked to death, allegedly by CPI(M) workers at Nenmeni in the temple town this afternoon, police said, according to a report by PTI. 23-year-old Anandan was reportedly riding his motorcycle when he was attacked by the CPI(M) workers in a car. Though he was rushed to the hospital, his life could not be saved, police said. Anandan who hailed from Brahmakulam was an accused in a case relating to the murder of a CPI(M) worker in 2013.

Reacting to the incident, BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan said, “LeftistTerror bloodshed continues in Kerala. BJP Karyakartha Anand murdered brutally in Guruvayur, Thrissur. Communist terror surging in the state with Jungle Raj in Kerala to aid.”

I condemn the brutal killing of a young RSS Swayamsevak K Anand in Guruvayur,Kerala. The continuous violence by CPM workers & the protection to such political killings is now before the nation. CM Pinarayi must explain what his govt is doing to curb criminal elements in his rank. http://t.co/n8Q72tvk2l — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 12, 2017

BJP has alleged that as many as 120 BJP workers, 84 in Kannur alone, have been killed in Kerala since 2001. It has claimed that 14 of these killings have taken place since Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took over the reins of the government last year. The CPI(M) has in turn, accused BJP and RSS of resorting to violence and denied the involvement of its government and leadership in political killings.

Kannur, which is a politically volatile district, has alone witnessed 96 political killings since January 1995. Out of these killings, 42 were victims affiliated to the BJP-RSS and 40 were from the CPM.