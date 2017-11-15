BJP CEC Meeting: Will declare Gujarat poll candidate list at right time, says JP Nadda

The meeting is held to decide candidates for Gujarat assembly polls. (ANI)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the few dignitaries to attened the party’s headquarters for the party’s central election committee meeting today evening. The meeting is being played out to decide candidates for Gujarat assembly polls. The meeting lasted for about 2 hours. “There is a meeting of the party’s Central Election Committee in the evening to discuss the candidates for Gujarat Assembly polls,” a BJP leader told media. Gujarat assembly elections are set to take place in two phases. On December 9 and 14, the state will observe the voting. The results are expected to be announced alongside Himachal Pradesh on December 18.

After the meeting, Union Minister JP Nadda while addressing the media said that the decision regarding the seats for Gujarat election has been finalised. “The list of the candidates will be declared at the right time,” said Nadda after the BJP CEC meeting.

On November 14, BJP supremo Amit Shah declared that Vijay Rupani and Nitin Patel will lead the party’s campaign in Gujarat assembly elections.

While speaking on the legislative of Karnataka, JP Nadda said, “As far as the legislative of Karnataka is concerned, for all the 6 seats a list has been declared. It will be on the website.”