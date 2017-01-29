BJP candidate Pranav Champion’s supporter carries gun to RO’s office, EC transfers Haridwar District Magistrate, SSP

Looking into a complaint in this regard, the Election Commission deemed it as a clear case of violation of the model code of conduct and ordered immediate transfer of the responsible officials. (PTI)

Haridwar District Magistrate Harbans Chugh and SSP Rajiv Swaroop were transferred on 28th January after the Election Commission took cognisance of their turning a blind eye to a supporter of BJP’s candidate from Khanpur Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion carrying a gun to the returning officer’s office. Champion, known for his love of guns, was seen in pictures in the local media going to file his nominations on Wednesday with a supporter carrying a licensed gun in tow. Looking into a complaint in this regard, the Election Commission deemed it as a clear case of violation of the model code of conduct and ordered immediate transfer of the responsible officials.

S A Murugesan replaces Chugh as the new Haridwar DM whereas KV Krishna Kumar replaces Swaroop as Haridwar’s new SSP, Principal Secretary Umakant Panwar said.

Chugh and Swaroop have been kept in waiting for their new postings, he said.