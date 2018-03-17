BJP, BSP councillors get into fight at Nagar Nigam meeting in Meerut; watch viral video

Bharatiya Janata Party and Bahujan Samajwadi Party councillors, on Saturday, broke into a big scuffle in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut. (ANI)

Bharatiya Janata Party and Bahujan Samajwadi Party councillors, on Saturday, broke into a big scuffle in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut. The incident happened during a Nagar Nigam meeting between the councillors of both parties. The entire brawl was recorded on camera. The video was shared on social media platforms and has gone viral since then. However, this won’t be the first time representatives of the two parties engaged in a fistfight. Last Tuesday, members of both parties clashed among each other following a heated argument. The video of which was also released on the internet. Police personnel were seen trying to bring the tussle under control but failed miserably.

Earlier in January too, BSP and BJP candidates clashed over disagreements when Vande Mataram was being played. It was reported that a few SP and BSP members refused to stand and sing the national song. Back then it was reported that some members refused to pay respect to the song while it was being played at Nagar Panchayat meeting in Muzaffarnagar on January 7.

#WATCH: BJP & BSP councillors get into a scuffle during a meeting of #Meerut Nagar Nigam. pic.twitter.com/goStyy1se2 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 17, 2018

Soon after, BSP and SP members also shouted slogans against PM Narendra Modi and the Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. The civic body was meeting for the first time after elections held in November.

In December too, BJP and BSP got into a tiff after newly-elected BSP mayor Sunita Verma was found sitting while Vande Mataram was being played at the sworn-in ceremony. In Meerut, Mayawati’s BSP won the mayoral position in the polls conducted in 2017. The BSP had won 28 seats in the house, while BJP, which lost the mayor elections, won 38 seats. Verma’s actions sparked furore among BJP members and the scuffle ensued. BJP corporators shouted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ while BSP cried slogans of ‘Jai Bheem’.