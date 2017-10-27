BJP banks on brand Modi, 7,500-km Yeddyurappa yatra to dethrone Congress in Karnataka

BJP has started hectic preparations for the Karnataka Assembly Elections. The polls are scheduled to be held early next year. BJP is banking on PM Narendra Modi’s popular image, a 7,500-km yatra by party’s face in the state B S Yeddyurappa and number of public rallies to defeat ruling Congress. (PTI image)

BJP has started hectic preparations for the Karnataka Assembly Elections. The polls are scheduled to be held early next year. BJP is banking on PM Narendra Modi’s popular image, a 7,500-km yatra by party’s face in the state B S Yeddyurappa and number of public rallies to defeat ruling Congress. Apart from these, the party is also planning to reach out to the smaller communities, according to Indian Express report. While BJP had announced Yeddyurappa as its chief ministerial candidate, the party wants to focus on ‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his brand of governance’ during the campaign ahead of the assembly polls in the state.

The yatra, during which Yeddyurappa will cover more than 7,500 km to address rallies in all the 224 constituencies across 30 districts, will conclude on January 28. Modi will address the rally in Bengaluru on that day. Party sources said the Prime Minister is likely to address rallies in every region of the state before mid-January, the report said.

BJP chief Amit Shah will launch the party’s campaign by flagging off an 84-day Nava Karnataka Yatra led by Yeddyurappa on November 2. According to P Muralidhar Rao, BJP general secretary in charge of the party’s Karnataka affairs, nearly six workers from each of the 27,000 polling booths in the state will come on bikes to Bengaluru to take part in the rally.

Earlier this month, BJP’s Karnataka unit had constituted a 17-member manifesto committee in the run-up to the state Assembly election due early next year. The committee is headed by former minister and MLA from the city S Suresh Kumar. MPs Shivakumar Udasi and L Prabhakar Kore, and MLAs Basavaraj Bommai, Lakshamana Savadi and Ashwathnarayan, are members of the committee.