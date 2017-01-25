BJP backs Keshav Prasad Maurya, says opposition seeking delay in Ram temple issue

Maurya had on Tuesday said that a “grand” temple will be built in Ayodhya if BJP secures a majority in the seven-phase assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. (PTI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday hailed Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya’s statement on Ram Temple, adding that opposing parties are seeking delays in the issue. “I welcome this because this is our manifesto and we don’t need to come in power to build ram, temple because our case in court is very strong but the only thing is that the opposing parties are just seeking delays.

The next hearing will be after the UP elections as there is no point of having it in between,” BJP leader Subramanian Swamy told ANI. Maurya, however on Wednesday, took a u-turn on his earlier statement on the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya saying his statement has been misinterpreted and misconstrued.

Maurya had on Tuesday said that a “grand” temple will be built in Ayodhya if BJP secures a majority in the seven-phase assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

You may also like to watch this

He had further said, “Ram Mandir is a subject of faith. It is not going to be built in two months. The temple will be constructed after the elections. BJP will come to power with a full majority.”

On Wednesday, however he said, “I haven’t given any such statement, all what I said got misconstrued. I have only said that the true face of Akhilesh Yadav was revealed in front of everyone when he asked the people to cast vote for Gayatri Prasad in Sultanpur,” Maurya told ANI.