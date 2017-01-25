BJP attacks Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over ‘irregularities’ in PWD work

The Bharatiya Janata Party said Arvind Kejriwal owes an explanantion to the people of Delhi. (PTI)

The BJP on Wednesday attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after the Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing initiated an inquiry into the allegations of forgery for irregularities in PWD work.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said Kejriwal owes an explanantion to the people of Delhi.

“It is really shocking to see that after the matters of corruption and nepotism involving Kejriwal’s close relative Nikunj Aggarwal and his former Principal Secretary Rajendra Kumar, we today (Wednesday) got to know of the corruption and cheating case involving his relative (brother-in-law) Surendra Kumar Bansal,” Delhi unit BJP President Manoj Tiwari told reporters here.

“It is apparent that in all three matters there is connivance and patronage of the Chief Minister himself,” Tiwari alleged.

The BJP leader’s remarks came a day after Delhi Police ordered its Economic Offences Wing to initiate a preliminary inquiry into allegations of cheating, forgery and fraud against Kejriwal and others for irregularities in Public Welfare Department (PWD) work.

On Tuesday, a complaint in the alleged case of corruption was lodged by Kislay Pandey, an NGO’s lawyer, against Kejriwal and his brother-in-law for alleged corruption in roads and sewer lines work.

“Thus, Kejriwal owes an immediate explanation to the people of Delhi,” the BJP leader said.