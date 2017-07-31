BJP appoints poll incharges for Gurdaspur Lok Sabha bypoll

Gearing up for the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha bypoll, Punjab BJP president Vijay Sampla today appointed poll incharges for the nine assembly constituencies falling under the parliamentary seat. (Source: IE)

Gearing up for the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha bypoll, Punjab BJP president Vijay Sampla today appointed poll incharges for the nine assembly constituencies falling under the parliamentary seat. The party named senior and experienced leaders including former state presidents and former ministers to ensure victory in the upcoming bypoll. A meeting in this regard was held at the party headquarters here today. State party secretary Vineet Joshi said the state president delegated the charge of Sujanpur assembly segment to Rajinder Bhandari from the core-group and state vice-president Rakesh Rathore from among the state office-bearers. Similarly, for the Bhoa assembly seat, Sampla appointed Brij Lal Rinwa along with Kumari Umesh Shakar and Narendra Parmar.

Also watch:



Manoranjan Kalia and Anil Sarin have been made poll incharges for Pathankot while Madan Mohan Mittal and Anil Sacchar will take care of Gurdaspur assembly seat. The party state president appointed Kamal Sharma and Rajkumar Pathi for Dinanagar, Baldev Chawla and Vijay Puri for Kadian, Avinash Rai Khanna and Gurdev Sharma for Batala, Tarun Chugh and Arunesh Shakar for Fatehgarh Churian and Anil Joshi and Iqbal Singh Lalpura for Dera Baba Nanak constituency. Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after BJP MP Vinod Khanna died of cancer in April this year.