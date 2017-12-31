BJP and its government bluffing the people: CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury

CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI General Secretary D. Raja during a public rally in Agartala. (IANS)

The BJP-led central government has no policies for the people and is just “bluffing” to the people, CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said here on Sunday. “Narendra Modi and his BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party)are bluffers, they are always bluffing the people of India. However, people within three and a half years have already realised their bluff,” Yechury said while addressing a huge gathering here. “The country needs ‘niti’ (policy), not the ‘neta’ (leader) to run the country and for the wellbeing of the people. The twin brothers – farmers and workers – would deal with the mis-governance of Narendra Modi government. “Policies of both incumbent BJP and previous Congress governments are anti-people. That’s why we stressed on pro-people niti, not neta,” he said. Yechury also expressed confidence that in February’s election, the people of Tripura “would give a befitting reply to BJP, RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi and (BJP President) Amit Shah. Their defeat would start from Tripura”. He said that the red sun would rise in the new year by installing the eighth Left Front government in Tripura.

Accusing the BJP and RSS of trying to finish Hindu-Muslim unity in the country, he also said that if BJP remains in power, they will “completely destroy the future of the youth”. He said that the BJP gives lecture about nationalism, but has been trying to destroy the ethnic and religious unity of Tripura. Communist Party of India National Secretary D. Raja said that once Prime Minister Narendra Modi described himself as the “Pradhan Sevak” (chief servitor) of the people, but was serving the cause of “millionaires, the Adani group, affluent persons” and not poor people, dalits, tribals, farmers and workers.

When the country, due to the misrule of the BJP-led governments at the centre and in some states, is passing through a very critical situation, Tripura is the light, and hope for the country’s people, he added. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar said that while the Central government is creating an “economic blockade” against the Left Front government in the state, the BJP and the RSS are “hatching conspiracies” against the state government to destabilise it.

“The BJP has been backing a tribal based party to divide Tripura. Earlier the militants had been demanding for a sovereign Tripura and created havoc by organising violent activities for few decades. Hard-earned peace has been established in the state. The BJP and its allies are again trying to ruin this much=needed peace,” said Sarkar, who is also a CPI-M politburo member.

Several Left Front leaders from West Bengal also addressed the mammoth gathering, which was organised to show the Left Front strength before the assembly elections.