BJP ally from Kerala shows his discontent over `beef controversy’ , says govt should focus on working for the weak

This the second such meeting of the BJP with his coalition partners since Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister in 2014. (ANI)

At the first extensive NDA meet, one ally from Kerala raised concerned over the “beef controversy” saying that the government should concentrate on work for the weak and marginalized sections of the society rather than raising such issues. CK Jaanu, a tribal leader from Kerala and head of Ooru Vikasana Munnani said that government’s energy should be focused on delivery of benefits of its programs for Dalits, tribals and the downtrodden and not “raising controversial issues like beef”. Even though, Jaanu was not available for comment, PC Thomas, BJP MP confirmed about the Kerala MP raising such issues.

According to an Indian Express report, he said that no government can ban cow slaughter just because it’s part of the Directive Principles in the Constitution. “The Constitution makers felt they have to leave it (the issue of cow slaughter) to states which would be more sensitive to the interests and traditions of the communities living there. Every community and its traditions should be respected and no such decision should be imposed,” Thomas said.

The report stated that at the same meeting, Goa also expressed its reservations on the Supreme Court order curbing sale of liquor near highways and the music ban after 10 pm in the state. Raising the issue of ban on music after 10 pm and the recent Supreme Court curbs on bars near highways, Vijai Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party said such bans have affected the livelihood of the people in Goa.“I raised a point strongly that Goans wanted to maintain their identity, cultural heritage and their traditions.

These were things that made Goa a premier wedding destination and party destination. If we cannot use music after 10 pm, how is it going to work?” Sardesai told The Indian Express. “I requested Prime Minister that states should be allowed to make rules that fit them and help them propagate their culture,” he said. Sardesai expressed strong reservations against the Supreme Court curb on bars near highways. “Roads came after people. People were there already when the roads started being built,” he said adding that Goa should get exempted from the ban. Sources said leaders of North-East parties also wanted both the Prime Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah to keep in view “the sensitivity of ethnic communities” while formulating policies.

According to Thomas and Sardesai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had “noted” all the issues the leaders had raised.At the meeting, Modi urged them to work and make plans keeping 2022 — the 75th anniversary of Independence — in mind. He urged the parties to prepare for “New India” and work to meet the aspirations of the youth.